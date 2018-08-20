News Corp Class A (NWSA) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

News Corp Class A (NASDAQ:NWSA) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

NWSA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised News Corp Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised News Corp Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. News Corp Class A presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get News Corp Class A alerts:

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $13.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.88. News Corp Class A has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $17.29.

News Corp Class A (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. News Corp Class A had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 16.78%. News Corp Class A’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that News Corp Class A will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of News Corp Class A by 41.8% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of News Corp Class A by 118.9% in the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News Corp Class A by 12.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,267,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,829,000 after acquiring an additional 257,350 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in News Corp Class A by 14.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 35,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in News Corp Class A by 29.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 137,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 31,280 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Corp Class A Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, and Cable Network Programming segments. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, Dow Jones PEVC, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, conferences, and videos.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for News Corp Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News Corp Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.