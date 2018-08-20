New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR) Position Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 115.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 4,265.0% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 225,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 219,903 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 1,551.6% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $46.95 on Monday. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.25.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $543.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.01%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NJR. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Argus boosted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 529,800 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

