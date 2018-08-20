NetKoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (NTK)

NetKoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last week, NetKoin has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One NetKoin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NetKoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $2,355.00 worth of NetKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00001097 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000123 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002626 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Carlive Chain (IOV) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000053 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ThingsOperatingSystem (TOS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000533 BTC.

DACC (DACC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Globalvillage Ecosystem (GVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC.

NetKoin Profile

NTK is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. NetKoin’s total supply is 99,508,709,867 tokens. NetKoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NetKoin is www.netkoin.com

NetKoin Token Trading

NetKoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NetKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NetKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

