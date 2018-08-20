Nepsis Inc. Reduces Position in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Nepsis Inc. cut its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,462 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.2% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $30.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $319.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $22.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $500,070.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 483,680 shares in the company, valued at $15,289,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.37.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.