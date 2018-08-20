National Vision (EYE) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Citigroup

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EYE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of National Vision and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Vision from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price target on shares of National Vision and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.67.

EYE opened at $40.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.34. National Vision has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $385.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.40 million. National Vision’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Chris Beasley sold 6,219 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $242,354.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 10,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $380,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,575,169 shares of company stock worth $634,191,181. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth about $1,657,000. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth about $1,311,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth about $4,018,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth about $2,054,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth about $532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses under the America's Best, Eyeglass World, Walmart Vision Center, Vista Optical Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical Military brand stores, as well as provides optometric services.

