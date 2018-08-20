National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NSA opened at $29.30 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.27). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $79.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 533 self storage properties located in 29 states with approximately 33 million rentable square feet.

