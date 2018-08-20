National Retail Properties (NNN) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.28

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.28 and last traded at $46.16, with a volume of 11211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.85.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.26). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.74%.

In other news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 16,939 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $705,001.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,711.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,287 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $932,488.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,976 shares of company stock worth $1,717,412. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 472,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,775,000 after acquiring an additional 127,770 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $3,697,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 347,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,261,000 after acquiring an additional 174,065 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned 2,800 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.1 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

