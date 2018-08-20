National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for StorageVault Canada Inc (SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc (CVE:SVI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of StorageVault Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SVI. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities upped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday. Cormark upped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$3.25 to C$3.40 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.50 target price on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Shares of CVE:SVI opened at C$2.60 on Monday. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of C$2.03 and a 52-week high of C$2.85.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, operates, and leases storage space for individual and commercial customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Self Storage and Portable Storage. It operates a network of 149 stores, including 90 company owned stores and 59 stores owned by third parties under the Access Storage, Depotium Mini-Entrepots, Sentinel Storage, and Storage For Your Life brands.

