Nanometrics (NANO) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nanometrics earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 43.3007718020369 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NANO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.40. 566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,474. Nanometrics has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $48.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.79.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Nanometrics had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Nanometrics will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NANO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their price target on Nanometrics to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $155,885.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 693,418 shares in the company, valued at $29,574,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rollin Kocher sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $25,430.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,797 shares of company stock worth $3,371,128. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

