Myokardia Inc (MYOK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myokardia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Myokardia reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myokardia will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.99) to ($1.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Myokardia.

Get Myokardia alerts:

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.01. Myokardia had a negative return on equity of 21.16% and a negative net margin of 249.22%. The business had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million.

Several analysts recently commented on MYOK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Myokardia in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.13.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $7,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 3,000 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,430.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,500 shares of company stock worth $899,250 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myokardia by 10.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Myokardia by 36.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Myokardia by 92.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Myokardia by 35.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Myokardia by 0.7% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 261,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MYOK opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 3.50. Myokardia has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $63.00.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myokardia (MYOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.