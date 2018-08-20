Mylan NV (MYL) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 960,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Mylan were worth $34,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mylan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Mylan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 1,057.8% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mylan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mylan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mylan from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 target price on Mylan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.47.

Shares of MYL opened at $38.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. Mylan NV has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Mylan NV will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

