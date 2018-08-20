Mustang Bio (MBIO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday. The firm currently has a $7.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of MBIO opened at $6.18 on Friday. Mustang Bio has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. sell-side analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T (CAR T) cell technology. The company's CAR T product candidates include MB-101, a IL13Ra2 CAR T cell program which is in Phase I clinical study for glioblastoma; and MB-102, a CD123 CAR T cell program to treat acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; and MB-106, a CD20 CAR T cell program that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

