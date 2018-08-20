Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) Given a €170.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MEURV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($215.91) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Barclays set a €211.00 ($239.77) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Munchener Ruckvers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €205.91 ($233.99).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($186.93) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($227.27).

