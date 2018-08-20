Mullen Group (MTL) PT Raised to C$17.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$16.25 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTL. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.70 to C$14.85 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mullen Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.26.

Shares of MTL opened at C$16.40 on Friday. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$14.10 and a twelve month high of C$17.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

In related news, Director Christine Ellen Mcginley bought 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.00 per share, with a total value of C$28,950.00.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment offers long haul and local transportation services to customers in various industries. The Oilfield Services segment provides specialized transportation, fluid hauling, waste disposal, warehousing, drilling, well-servicing, and dewatering services to the oil and natural gas industry in western Canada, which includes the exploration and development companies, as well as production and natural gas transmission companies.

