Mork Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Tata Motors Limited (TTM)

Mork Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 74.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Tata Motors makes up about 1.7% of Mork Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 12,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. 8.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TTM opened at $18.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.12. Tata Motors Limited has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.32%. research analysts expect that Tata Motors Limited will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tata Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers passenger cars, such as passenger cars; utility vehicles, including SUVs and multipurpose utility vehicles; light commercial vehicles comprising pickup trucks and small commercial vehicles; and medium and heavy commercial vehicles consisting of trucks, tractors, buses, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related parts and accessories.

