Morgan Stanley Raises Mallinckrodt (MNK) Price Target to $35.00

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Friday morning. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MNK. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Monday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Mallinckrodt to $32.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Mallinckrodt from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.26.

Shares of Mallinckrodt stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. Mallinckrodt has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $631.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.15 million. Mallinckrodt had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 59.85%. analysts predict that Mallinckrodt will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 57.5% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,338,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,750 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the second quarter worth about $386,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Mallinckrodt by 14.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 147,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 18,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Mallinckrodt by 1,572,207.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 204,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 204,387 shares during the last quarter.

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

