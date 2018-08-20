Montgomery Street Income Securities (MTS) Receives Media Impact Rating of -0.08

News stories about Montgomery Street Income Securities (NYSE:MTS) have trended somewhat negative on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Montgomery Street Income Securities earned a media sentiment score of -0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.9927285582024 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

MTS remained flat at $$17.72 during trading on Monday. Montgomery Street Income Securities has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $17.84.

Get Montgomery Street Income Securities alerts:

About Montgomery Street Income Securities

Montgomery Street Income Street Securities, Inc is a closed-end, diversified management investment company (the Fund). The Fund’s investment objective is to seek as high a level of current income as is consistent with prudent investment risks, from a diversified portfolio primarily consisted of debt securities.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Montgomery Street Income Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montgomery Street Income Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.