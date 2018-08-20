Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 8,803 Shares of Nike Inc (NKE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,987 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Tyvor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,275,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Campion sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $223,402.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 557,778 shares of company stock worth $42,616,326. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $79.75 on Monday. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $81.88. The company has a market cap of $129.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nike had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nike announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Nike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered Nike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

