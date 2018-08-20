Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 263 Shares of Alleghany Co. (Y)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Alleghany by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,436,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Alleghany by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 790,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $485,664,000 after buying an additional 25,441 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alleghany by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,507,000 after buying an additional 42,024 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Alleghany by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,755,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alleghany by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $637.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.46 and a beta of 0.92. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $521.07 and a 1-year high of $646.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.41 by $1.37. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.37 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit reinsurance products.

