Monster Beverage (MNST) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.94.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $47.61 and a 1 year high of $70.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7,740.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

