Momo (MOMO) and Amber Road (AMBR) Financial Analysis

Momo (NYSE: AMBR) and Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.7% of Momo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of Amber Road shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Amber Road shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Momo and Amber Road’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momo 24.68% 37.07% 30.16% Amber Road -12.71% -38.21% -10.56%

Risk and Volatility

Momo has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amber Road has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Momo and Amber Road, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momo 0 0 12 0 3.00 Amber Road 0 1 2 0 2.67

Momo currently has a consensus price target of $51.09, indicating a potential upside of 33.92%. Amber Road has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 46.13%. Given Amber Road’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amber Road is more favorable than Momo.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Momo and Amber Road’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momo $1.32 billion 5.77 $318.56 million $1.53 24.93 Amber Road $79.08 million 2.94 -$12.97 million ($0.47) -17.96

Momo has higher revenue and earnings than Amber Road. Amber Road is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Momo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Momo beats Amber Road on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc. operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences. The company was formerly known as Momo Technology Company Limited and changed its name to Momo Inc. in July 2014. Momo Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Amber Road Company Profile

Amber Road, Inc. provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers. It provides its solution to various industries, including chemical/pharmaceutical, high technology/electronics, industrial/manufacturing, logistics, oil and gas, and retail/apparel through a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Management Dynamics Inc. and changed its name to Amber Road, Inc. in 2011. Amber Road, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

