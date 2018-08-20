Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,643,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,930,000 after buying an additional 383,987 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,228,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,539,000 after buying an additional 1,180,541 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,781,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,565,000 after buying an additional 217,756 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,013,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,037,000 after buying an additional 51,978 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 724,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,344,000 after buying an additional 330,114 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $158.79 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.39 and a fifty-two week high of $159.36.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

