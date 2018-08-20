Moin Price Reaches $0.0468 on Exchanges (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Moin has a total market capitalization of $365,048.00 and $759.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, Cryptopia and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Moin has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Moin

Moin (MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 7,794,084 coins. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com . Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

