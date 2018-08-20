Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $8,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MHK. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 686.4% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 292.6% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $183.02 per share, with a total value of $9,151,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,023.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.60, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,156 shares in the company, valued at $9,600,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 110,000 shares of company stock worth $20,167,250 over the last three months. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MHK opened at $190.06 on Monday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $177.00 and a one year high of $286.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.39). Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MHK. Northcoast Research set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $275.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.07.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

