Mistras Group (MG) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mistras Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 48.0698730682785 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

MG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded Mistras Group from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America downgraded Mistras Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Mistras Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Shares of MG stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $21.93. 990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,764. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mistras Group has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $23.83. The company has a market cap of $635.05 million, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $191.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Mistras Group will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mistras Group news, EVP Michael C. Keefe sold 3,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $73,093.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,987.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sotirios J. Vahaviolos sold 321,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $7,036,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,244,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,555,340.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and engineering services; and designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and services acoustic emission (AE) sensors, instruments, and turn-key systems used for monitoring and testing materials, pressure components, processes, and structures.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.