Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $3.12 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.7% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 58.2% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $168.35 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $170.20.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

