Millennium Management LLC Trims Holdings in FBL Financial Group (FFG)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,717 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in FBL Financial Group were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFG. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FBL Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

FFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine downgraded FBL Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE:FFG opened at $81.75 on Monday. FBL Financial Group has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $85.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $189.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.62 million. equities research analysts forecast that FBL Financial Group will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

FBL Financial Group Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

