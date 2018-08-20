Millennium Management LLC Takes $278,000 Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $530,000.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $47.83 on Monday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $49.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 20th. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

