Milestone Group Inc. Has $6.02 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Milestone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Milestone Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Milestone Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,275.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 108,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 103,476 shares during the period. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.8% in the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.21 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.13 and a twelve month high of $52.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

