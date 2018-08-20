Milestone Group Inc. Has $342,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (SCHP)

Milestone Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the period. Milestone Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,473.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 60,075 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 683.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 14,560 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 108,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $54.52 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.2099 dividend. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st.

