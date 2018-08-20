Milacron Holdings Corp (MCRN) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its holdings in Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,795 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Milacron were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Milacron by 13.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,071,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,280,000 after purchasing an additional 699,905 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Milacron by 30.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Milacron by 18.1% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 719,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after buying an additional 110,535 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Milacron by 34.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Milacron in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCRN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Milacron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Milacron in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Milacron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCRN opened at $19.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75. Milacron Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.73.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $328.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.44 million. Milacron had a net margin of 2.85% and a negative return on equity of 85.21%. Milacron’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Milacron Holdings Corp will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce A. Chalmers sold 79,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $1,653,496.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,965.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Goeke sold 24,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $462,810.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,932 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,687 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,060 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Milacron Profile

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

