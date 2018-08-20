Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.04

Media headlines about Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Midland States Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.342934372776 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Midland States Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.48. 8,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,065. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Midland States Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $820.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $64.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.22%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 22nd.

In related news, Director R. Robert Funderburg, Jr. sold 85,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $2,791,155.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Schultz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $65,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,592 shares of company stock worth $3,200,615 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits.

