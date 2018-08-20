Michaels Companies Inc (MIK) Stake Raised by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,000 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Michaels Companies were worth $9,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Michaels Companies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Michaels Companies by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 25,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Michaels Companies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Michaels Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 228,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Michaels Companies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 37,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MIK opened at $20.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. Michaels Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MIK. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Michaels Companies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.