Michael R. Starzer Purchases 50,000 Shares of HighPoint Resources Corp (HPR) Stock

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) Director Michael R. Starzer purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HPR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 3.32. HighPoint Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $7.60.

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 52.13%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.42 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that HighPoint Resources Corp will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,675,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,225,000 after purchasing an additional 953,786 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,602,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,383,000 after purchasing an additional 594,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,217,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,880,000 after purchasing an additional 547,531 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,569,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,691,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 385,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

HPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price target on HighPoint Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on HighPoint Resources in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.