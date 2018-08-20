Metro Bank (MBNKF) vs. National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) Head-To-Head Survey

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS: NTIOF) and National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Metro Bank and National Bank of Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro Bank N/A N/A N/A National Bank of Canada 20.94% 18.59% 0.87%

4.3% of Metro Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of National Bank of Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Metro Bank has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bank of Canada has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

National Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $1.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Metro Bank does not pay a dividend. National Bank of Canada pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Metro Bank and National Bank of Canada, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metro Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00 National Bank of Canada 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Metro Bank and National Bank of Canada’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metro Bank $344.86 million 9.92 N/A N/A N/A National Bank of Canada $6.85 billion 2.49 $1.48 billion $4.17 12.10

National Bank of Canada has higher revenue and earnings than Metro Bank.

Summary

National Bank of Canada beats Metro Bank on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services. It also provides business banking products and services comprising deposit accounts, including business instant access, fixed term, client monies, and business tracker notice accounts; commercial loans, working capital, business credit cards, asset financing, invoice financing, and portfolio buy-to-let; business credit cards, cash management services; and partnership banking services. Metro Bank PLC was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, savings options, and tailored investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit and investment solutions, as well as international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complementary services. The Wealth Management segment provides investment solutions, trust services, banking services, lending services, and other wealth management solutions through internal and third-party distribution networks. The Financial Markets segment offers debt and equity underwriting; bank credit and risk management products and services; advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, and financing; and investment banking services comprising origination, underwriting, distribution, and liquidity services through secondary market activities, as well as macroeconomic and issuer-focused research services. The U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments provides specialty finance expertise; financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Cambodia; and the activities of targeted investments in certain emerging markets. The company provides its services through a network of 429 branches and 931 banking machines. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

