Metaverse ETP (ETP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $143.34 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $143.34 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $2.95 or 0.00045519 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Bit-Z, TOPBTC and Bitfinex. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $290.83 or 0.04491901 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00202260 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00042086 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Dorado (DOR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 56,171,463 coins and its circulating supply is 48,636,117 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene, TOPBTC, QBTC, Bitfinex and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

