Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,935 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,101,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,552,000 after buying an additional 5,880,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,116,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,999,000 after buying an additional 957,657 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,698,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,298,000 after buying an additional 597,089 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,609,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,918,000 after buying an additional 238,896 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 9,829,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,094,000 after buying an additional 168,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $325,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 29,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $1,904,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 396,393 shares of company stock worth $25,235,061. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MRK opened at $69.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $69.24. The firm has a market cap of $178.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

