Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) versus Orthofix International (OFIX) Head-To-Head Survey

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ: OFIX) and Orthofix International (NASDAQ:OFIX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orthofix International has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and Orthofix International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merit Medical Systems 2.44% 10.48% 6.05% Orthofix International 2.53% 10.74% 7.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.9% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Orthofix International shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Orthofix International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and Orthofix International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merit Medical Systems $727.85 million 4.26 $27.52 million $1.28 44.26 Orthofix International $433.82 million 2.35 $6.22 million $1.62 33.48

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Orthofix International. Orthofix International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merit Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Merit Medical Systems and Orthofix International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merit Medical Systems 1 0 8 0 2.78 Orthofix International 0 0 4 0 3.00

Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus target price of $60.88, suggesting a potential upside of 7.46%. Orthofix International has a consensus target price of $63.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.17%. Given Orthofix International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orthofix International is more favorable than Merit Medical Systems.

Summary

Orthofix International beats Merit Medical Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides various peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy products to alleviate patients suffering from peripheral vascular and non-vascular diseases; and cardiac intervention products to aid in the treatment of various cardiac conditions specific to interventional cardiology and electrophysiology, including cardiac rhythm management and lead management. The company also offers cardiovascular and critical care products comprising infection prevention and safety, and fluid management and monitoring devices. In addition, it provides interventional oncology and spine products, such as vertebral compression fractures; tumor ablation systems; inflation syringes; microspheres for treating hypervascularized tumors and liver cancer; polyvinyl alcohol particles to treat hypervascularized tumors; and microcatheters for the controlled and selective infusion of diagnostic, embolic, or therapeutic agents into vessels. Further, the company offers endoscopy products, such as non-vascular stents, esophageal stents, biliary stent systems, esophageal balloon dilators, inflation devices, and guide wires; and kits and accessories for endoscopy and bronchoscopy procedures. Additionally, it provides coated tubes and wires; and microelectromechanical systems sensor components. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinic-based physicians, technicians, and nurses through its direct sales force, distributors, original equipment manufacturer partners, or custom procedure tray manufacturers in the United States and internationally. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

About Orthofix International

Orthofix International N.V., a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and value-added services worldwide. It operates through four segments: BioStim, Extremity Fixation, Spine Fixation, and Biologics. The BioStim segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures. The Extremity Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The Spine Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The Biologics segment provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales representatives; independent distributors; and employed and independent sales representatives to physicians, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, integrated health delivery systems, and other purchasing organizations. Orthofix International N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.