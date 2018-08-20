Mercury (MER) Price Tops $0.0790 on Major Exchanges

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0790 or 0.00001250 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. Mercury has a market capitalization of $7.90 million and $110,061.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000330 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00275629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00152901 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000213 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010957 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00034686 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury launched on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

