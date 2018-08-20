Mcdonald’s (MCD) PT Set at $168.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) has been given a $168.00 price target by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MCD. Wells Fargo & Co set a $185.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $182.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $190.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.57.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.55. 14,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,185,001. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s has a twelve month low of $146.84 and a twelve month high of $178.70.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 133.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

