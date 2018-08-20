Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Position Reduced by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,789 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises about 2.2% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $18,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 518.9% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $190.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.93.

NYSE MCD opened at $161.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.24. The firm has a market cap of $123.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $146.84 and a 52 week high of $178.70.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 133.89%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.66%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

