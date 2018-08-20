Maxim Group Analysts Give Ebix (EBIX) a $113.00 Price Target

Maxim Group set a $113.00 target price on Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

“Upon review of the 2Q18 10-Q and factoring in full contributions from India, we raise our 2018 EPS estimate to $3.53, from $3.50. Our new estimates do not include any contributions for the two acquisitions that were announced, but not yet closed, which we estimate could add $0.28 in annualized EPS within six months after full integration. We remain positive on the growth outlook for the company’s various insurance exchanges, as well as its India and emerging markets segments. EBIX now trades at 17x our 2019 EPS estimate of $4.53. Our $113 price target is based on 25x our 2019 EPS estimate.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst wrote.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EBIX. BidaskClub downgraded Ebix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Ebix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $76.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ebix has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $89.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $124.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.41 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 24.67%. Ebix’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Ebix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.46%.

In other news, Director Hans U. Benz sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $179,261.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,212.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 4,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

