MaxCoin (MAX) Price Reaches $0.0349 on Exchanges

MaxCoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last week, MaxCoin has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One MaxCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0349 or 0.00000552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittylicious and Cryptohub. MaxCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $755.00 worth of MaxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.00 or 0.02275099 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00590368 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016020 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00016400 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00022220 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00046688 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00026960 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00016690 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010374 BTC.

MaxCoin Coin Profile

MaxCoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MaxCoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. MaxCoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . MaxCoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

MaxCoin Coin Trading

MaxCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptohub and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MaxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

