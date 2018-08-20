Maxar Technologies Ltd (MAXR) Shares Bought by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies Ltd (NYSE:MAXR) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,056 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAXR. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,326,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 210,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after buying an additional 61,312 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 454,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,945,000 after buying an additional 95,223 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,124,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

MAXR opened at $37.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. Maxar Technologies Ltd has a twelve month low of $35.82 and a twelve month high of $67.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 17.44.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $578.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.18 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Ltd will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.2836 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.52%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAXR shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

