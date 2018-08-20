Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 34,587 Shares of Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,587 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $87,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 219.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after acquiring an additional 59,575 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,124,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,716,000 after buying an additional 70,642 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 72,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,748,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. Guggenheim began coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intuit to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.22.

Shares of INTU opened at $207.89 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.60 and a 12-month high of $219.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 79.36% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.41, for a total value of $20,941,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.50, for a total value of $770,465.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,277 shares of company stock valued at $65,648,052. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.