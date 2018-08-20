Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $200.07 Million Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (MFC)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,126,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 524,066 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial accounts for about 1.6% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $200,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 2,769,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,725,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,943,000 after purchasing an additional 57,400 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 21.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 470,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 3,253,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,654 shares during the period. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $18.78 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.35%.

MFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, CIBC raised Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.