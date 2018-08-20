Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $147.15 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (APH)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,688,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,590 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $147,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 36,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 2.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,139,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,340,000 after buying an additional 30,390 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.9% during the second quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 941,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,256,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 63.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at $1,033,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amphenol news, VP William J. Doherty sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $1,815,744.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $832,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $764,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 640,213 shares of company stock worth $60,480,618 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $94.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $78.12 and a 52-week high of $95.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

