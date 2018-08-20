Mastercard Inc (MA) Holdings Lifted by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.5% of Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $78,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,632,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $320,889,000 after purchasing an additional 22,287 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 36,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Mastercard by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $203.21 on Monday. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $130.36 and a 12 month high of $214.28. The company has a market cap of $210.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 103.82%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.70.

In related news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $13,987,835.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,826,116.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

