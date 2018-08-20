Martin Investment Management LLC Has $19.21 Million Holdings in Msci Inc (MSCI)

Martin Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,166 shares during the period. Msci accounts for about 4.8% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $19,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Msci by 2.9% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 12,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in shares of Msci by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Msci by 5.9% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Msci by 4.7% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Msci by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Msci stock opened at $173.28 on Monday. Msci Inc has a one year low of $110.01 and a one year high of $176.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Msci had a return on equity of 114.65% and a net margin of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $363.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Msci’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Msci from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “$171.53” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Msci from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

