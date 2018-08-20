Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.45 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report $3.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.49 billion and the lowest is $3.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported sales of $3.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year sales of $14.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.78 billion to $15.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.71 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $15.39 billion to $15.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 619.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

MMC traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $83.51. The company had a trading volume of 38,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $76.68 and a one year high of $87.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

